Jett Harrison named No. 1 player in 2028 Rivals300

There wasn’t a finer high school football team in the country this past fall than Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances. The powerhouse program plays elite competition and takes on all comers.

Perhaps the best player they played against this fall was Rivals’ newly-minted No. 1 player in the country in the 2028 cycle in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep School’s Jett Harrison.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Harrison found the end zone four times against St. Frances in what ended up being a 34-26 loss.

“He is [effing] unbelievable,” St. Frances head coach Messay Hailemariam said. “(Alabama five-star safety signee) Jireh Edwards said he played against some of the best and that Jett Harrison is going to be one of the best players to touch a high school football field.”

Harrison is the son of NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Marvin Harrison and the younger brother of former Ohio State standout and Biletnikoff Award Winner (given to the best wide receiver in college football) Marvin Harrison Jr., who has obviously gone on to be a first-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals.

“He is completely the real deal,” Hailemariam continued. “He runs routes really well. He will block. He will do what it takes to be in position. He’ll be a great decoy. Our secondary was like that this past year and he literally made incredible catches in key situations. We know that ball was going to him and he still overcame it and we had a kid going to Auburn, Bama, a kid going to Ohio State and a kid currently committed to Texas A&M.”

We’ll see where the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Harrison lands. Programs like Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, Penn State and Texas are already lining up. He was in Eugene in March for what was perhaps his first college visit. He’ll be at Ohio State this weekend and Miami the week after that.

Harrison tops the Rivals300 that has several other receivers tabbed as elite players including fellow five-star Brysen Wright and Braylon Clark who checks in as the No. 6 player nationally.

“I think Jett Harrison’s combination of ball skills and route-running ability is elite at this stage,” Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power said.

“He really comes down with ridiculous catches at a high rate. He looks to have a massive catch radius along with the ability to create constant separation with advance route running. His game really took off as a sophomore, highlighted by a four-touchdown performance against national power St. Frances. Everyone is familiar with his Hall of Fame father and top-five pick older brother. While there is a ways to go, Jett is more advanced in his process than his brother at the same stage.”

Internally with the family, it’s just ingrained to be the best version of yourself.

“That is unbelievable,” the elder Harrison said of the fresh Rivals ranking.

“The first and foremost thing is the competitive nature. Competitor is an understatement. The will to win. Obviously myself or his older brother, he’s been around this will to win and losing is not an option. That’s what makes him who he is today. Losing is not an option.”

The younger Harrison has always played up. When he was seven years old he played against eight-year-olds. As an eight-year-old it was taking the field against nines and 10s.

“I think that’s what’s instilled with him,” his father said. “If you have an older brother and a dad that’s going to push you, he was never going to shy away from hard work. I think with Jett it’s ‘What next! What’s next, I’m ready for it!’”

College sources are raving about Harrison as well.

“Everything,” a prominent assistant coach stated. “He’s been playing varsity since the eighth grade. He’s a freak athlete, hard worker. I think he’s the best player in the country.”

We at Rivals obviously do too.

“It’s a blessing,” the younger Harrison told Rivals of his new ranking.