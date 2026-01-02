Top-50 overall recruit Joe Philon down to 5 schools

Joe Philon, one of the top uncommitted forwards in the 2026 class, has narrowed his list of schools down to five, according to his agent Jaafar Choufani of Life Sports. Moving forward, the 6-foot-8 four-star power forward out of Montverde Academy (FL) will consider Ohio State, South Florida, UCLA, UNLV, and Xavier.

Philon has completed official visits to Ohio State and South Florida. He plans to visit his remaining three finalists in the next two months and then make a decision, according to his agent.

Philon, a native of Tampa, Florida, is the No. 50 overall player in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — the average of all three recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports). He’s also No. 7 ranked power forward and the No. 7 player in Florida.

Scouting Philon

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Philon on multiple occasions and shared the following thoughts on his game:

JoJo Philon has excellent length with a twitchy and fluid athletic disposition. He is capable of guarding all five positions at this level, sliding his feet, opening his hips, and guarding down a lineup. He is going to have to find how he can become an offensive weapon. In this setting they use him as the primary initiator, and that’s just not his game at this point. Streamlining things is next for him, there is some very intriguing production in there, especially with his ability to affect the game on the defensive end.



A lengthy and fluid player. His highest presence was on the defensive end here, showing an ability to switch and slide. Figuring out his offensive game are the next steps, but he shows flashes of touch and handle.











