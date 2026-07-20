Josh Heupel reacts to David Gabriel Georges comparison: 'What are you talking about, man?'

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers might be on the cusp of getting a major recruiting victory. Five-Star Plus+ running back David Gabriel Georges is set to make a commitment on Wednesday. And while Ohio State is still after him, On3’s Pete Nakos recently made a prediction. Folks in Knoxville certainly will like it.

So, while excitement on Rocky Top is running rampant, Heupel still cannot publicly comment on Gabriel Georges. Even if Ron Slay really wanted him to on Monday during SEC Media Days.

Slay asked Heupel who he thought was the better running back prospect coming out of high school — Gabriel Georges or Jamal Lewis. Heupel instantly began to laugh and asked, “What are you talking about, man?” Eventually, he admitted, “I can’t even answer that question.” A funny moment from Tampa, where Heupel thankfully avoided any kind of problems.

Josh Heupel’s reaction to Ron Slay asking him about David Gabriel Georges has me dying. Heup was stumbling 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bgW5gcs3G6 — zach ragan (@zachTNT) July 20, 2026

Yes, Slay was joking throughout the whole interaction. However, getting compared to Lewis is no joke. Lewis rushed for 2,677 yards in three years, adding seven touchdowns. He got drafted with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. If Gabriel Georges can pull off something similar, his college career would be incredibly successful.

More on David Gabriel Georges

If Gabriel Georges does commit to Tennessee and eventually signs with the program, you have to imagine Heupel will boast about the running back in a big way. Gabriel Georges plays high school football at Chattanooga (TN) Baylor School, where he is a Five-Star Plus+ prospect. He is the No. 9 overall recruit in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

“Violent runner who pairs high-end vision with supreme tackle-breaking ability,” Rivals’ Charles Power said in a scouting report. “Measured at around 5-foot-11, 200 pounds as a junior. Dominant runner on Friday nights, turning in a historic run of big-game performances as a junior while leading his team to a state title. Has a viscerally violent and aggressive running style. Plays with outstanding vision, setting up and reading blocks. A natural who can pick his way through the line of scrimmage with instincts and lateral agility.

“An absolute load to tackle at the second level with elite contact balance and power. Lowers his shoulder to truck ball carriers. Spins out of tackle attempts and has the balance to gather and finish runs. Has a strong stiff arm. Can hit home runs once at the second level. Rushed for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns averaging over 11 plus yards per carry with much of his production coming in his team’s biggest games. Ran in a few track meets as a sophomore, posting a best time of 11.23 seconds in the 100 meters. Has solid top end speed, but can continue improving in that area. One of the clear top running back prospects in the 2027 cycle and projects as a bellcow back in college and beyond.”