Josh Johnson commits to Miami football over Florida, Iowa in major recruiting win

Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson announced his commitment to Miami on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes beat Florida, Iowa and many others in landing the coveted in-state target.

Johnson visited Miami for the Hurricanes 305 Day where he was among the top targets there for head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff.

“I had an amazing time at Miami. Being there and getting to spend time with the coaches was a great experience. The energy around the program was awesome, and I can definitely see myself committing to Miami and playing for them in the future.”

Now he’s in the fold.

Johnson will take his official visit the weekend of June 5.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Johnson adds to a Miami recruiting class that Rivals previously ranked No. 8 nationally.