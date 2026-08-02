Just 4 blue-chip prospects in 2027 cycle are uncommitted

Less than three weeks ago, just 10 blue-chip prospects in the 2027 cycle remained uncommitted. That number is now down to four.

Usually there’s still plenty of recruiting dominoes that remain standing when football season gets underway. While there will be no shortage of flips and decommitments throughout the fall, there won’t be but maybe one or two recruitments that have gone without at least one decision.

Each of the top 100 prospects in the nation — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies — are now off the board following four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis‘ pledge to Texas this weekend.

Below is a look at the quartet of blue-chippers in the senior cycle that are currently uncommitted, as of Aug. 2:

4-star LB Brayton Feister

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 130 NATL. (No. 10 LB)

School: Washington (Ohio)

RPM Favorite: Oregon

Other Contenders: Georgia, Cal

Feister’s contenders had come into focus earlier in the summer, and for a while, it looked like the linebacker was going to make a commitment sometime in July. He ultimately decided to push his decision back, and since then, things have been quiet for the No. 7 prospect in the state of Ohio. Oregon snatched the momentum coming out of official visit season and is still trending ahead of Georgia and Cal, though it remains to be seen when the nation’s top uncommitted recruit will come off the board.

4-star S Karon Eugene

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 339 NATL. (No. 29 S)

School: Westgate (La.)

RPM Favorite: LSU

Other Contenders: Ohio State, Texas A&M

Formerly a top-100 prospect in the cycle, the recruitment of Eugene has been awfully silent ahead of his senior season. LSU has been trending in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine for over 10 months. Other notable programs have kicked the tires with the dynamic safety, but it’s unclear what’s next for the No. 12 prospect in Louisiana. LSU continues to prioritize local targets and it would love to keep Eugene in The Boot if all plays out right.

4-star LB Trace Washington

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 385 NATL. (No. 33 LB)

School: Woodstock (Ga.)

RPM Favorite: Vanderbilt

Other Contenders: Mississippi State, Florida State, Rutgers, others

The top uncommitted prospect in the Peach State has not carried a high-profile recruitment, though he has garnered his fair share of high-profile offers. A prediction has not been logged in the Rivals RPM in favor of any program landing Washington’s pledge and it’s unclear when he’ll narrow things down and work towards a commitment. He plays running back and linebacker at the high school level. Washington was a top performer for Rivals at the Under Armour camp in Atlanta this spring.

4-star QB Julian Reese II

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 399 NATL. (No. 28 QB)

School: Palo Duro (Texas)

RPM Favorite: Delaware

Other Contenders: Houston, Wake Forest

The nation’s top uncommitted QB prospect has not been recruited as a quarterback by some schools. Reese has his sights set on being a passer at the next level, however. That’s led him to an interesting final three of Wake Forest, Houston and Delaware — and the Blue Hens are trending after a prediction from Rivals insider Sam Spiegelman. Reese is set to announce his commitment later this month on Aug. 28. He’s the No. 50 prospect in the Lone Star State.