4-star SG Justin Wise down to 6 schools

Justin Wise, a four-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, has narrowed his list of offers to six schools, he told Rivals. Moving forward, the 6-foot-4 rising senior out of North Oconee (GA) will consider Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Texas, and Vanderbilt.

Wise jumped more than 100 spots in Rivals’ latest rankings update. Previously ranked No. 144 nationally, he now checks in as the No. 29 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 4 shooting guard nationally, according to the Rivals Top-150 Player Rankings.

Of his finalists, Wise has taken unofficial visits to Clemson, Georgia, and Texas. He’s now in the process of scheduling official visits.

Before trimming his list, Wise also received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, SMU, Virginia Tech, and others.

More on Justin Wise

While playing with Jet Academy on the Nike EYBL Circuit, Wise averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting nearly 36% from three-point range.

“My leadership has been big,” Wise told Rivals in a previous interview. “And my ability to get to spots and initiate the offense, getting my teammates open. I watch a lot of the elite combo guards like Tyrese Maxey and Tre Johnson. Just how they move around the court and how they create without the ball, or with the ball to get their teammates open.”

Wise was also one of the top performers at the NBPA Top-100 Camp this summer, according to Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, who had the following to say about his game:

“Justin Wise moved seamlessly between the one and two in this setting. He shot the ball very well off the catch, and that might be his superpower at the next level. However, he advanced the ball well when pushing and moved it to open teammates in the half-court. A low-maintenance guy who raises the floor of his team.”

“He looked very comfortable in this setting as a go-to scorer. The 6-foot-4 guard showed he can play on ball as a primary initiator, but on Thursday at the NBPA Top 100 Camp he self-created advantages and finished plays at multiple levels. He had 18 points on 6-11 shooting in his first game.”