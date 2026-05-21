2028 Top-15 overall recruit Kam Mercer commits to Cincinnati, reclassifies to 2027

Kam Mercer, a four-star shooting guard in the 2028 class, has decided to stay home and commit to Cincinnati while reclassifying into the 2027 class, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-5 prospect and Cincinnati native is ranked as the No. 12 overall player in the 2028 class according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, making him one of the highest-rated recruits to commit to the program. He’s also the No. 3 ranked shooting guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio. His ranking will now be re-evaluated following his move into 2027.

Mercer ultimately chose the Bearcats over Ohio State, but received offers from programs like Xavier, Missouri, Florida State, Memphis and more. He attends Princeton High School (OH), where he averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.4 steals per game this past season, leading the team to a state championship.

Last summer, Mercer won a gold medal with the USA Basketball U16 National Team. He played a key role off the bench, averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game. Playing up an age group, he also won Nike EYBL Peach Jam in the 16U division, averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Mercer on his commitment to Cincinnati and the decision to reclassify

Kam Mercer discussed his decision to choose Cincinnati with Rivals.

“It definitely wasn’t an easy decision whatsoever. It really came down to Ohio State and UC for me. I think the ultimate decision maker was probably fit. UC’s roster right now, I think the smallest player is what, 6-3 maybe? So when they tell you they recruit length, they’re not lying. The roster says it. I think that the deciding factor for me was fit offensively and defensively.”

Mercer has always played up a grade level, which made him feel comfortable to reclassify, along with the belief from the coaching staff.

“I’ve played 2027 my whole life. I really never played 2028. So I know what all the guys look like. Of course I’m going to be going against grown men in college and I get that, but I think that what the staff has planned for me and what they’ve expressed to me, they really believe in me. I know that they’re going to put me in the best position to be the best version of myself.”

Mercer on his relationship with Jerrod Calhoun and the staff

Mercer previously visited Cincinnati under the former coaching staff, but returned to campus earlier this month to spend time with new head coach Jerrod Calhoun. The two clicked almost immediately.

“I think our connection grew as soon as I stepped foot on campus. (Calhoun) has a little different aura to him. I loved all my other visits, but I think Coach Calhoun, there’s just something about him that I can’t explain. It’s a little different.”

He was able to build a bond with the coaching staff quickly. Their honesty and transparency stood out to him.

“They genuinely care and they kept it straight with me. They didn’t tell me I was just this great player. Just told me what I needed to work on and what I could do from now on to be ready. I love the staff and I know I’ve only known them for maybe a month or a month and a half, but they’re just so real with me. They keep everything real and I love coaches who are straightforward.”

The goal of making the NCAA Tournament and bringing the culture back

Mercer wants to help bring Cincinnati back to the NCAA Tournament and help revive the culture of UC basketball in the process.

“I think Cincinnati is going to get a proven winner in me. They haven’t won in so long. They haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament in seven years. I’m just ready to bring the culture back. I just think Cincinnati is such a special place.

“I think with the new addition of that coaching staff, and of course me making this decision to go there a year early, hopefully it shows that I’m trying to accomplish something big and I’m not just doing it for myself. I’m doing it for the city as well. So I just want to win, make it to the tournament, hopefully win a tournament, and I know that all of us are on the same page as far as fans, coaching staff, and my family as well.”