Kansas beats Indiana and Ohio State for four-star TE Mason Oglesby

New Palestine (Ind.) four-star tight end Mason Oglesby has announced his college commitment, choosing Kansas during a live broadcast Friday night on the Rivals YouTube channel.

The Rivals300 recruit chose to play Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks over his other finalists in Indiana, Ohio State and North Carolina.

Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki had a lot to do with Ogelsby’s decision to play in Lawrence.

“At the end of the day I felt like I needed to choose what’s best for me,” Oglesby said. “I feel like being in an offense that features me the best it can, being around the guys you’re comfortable with and the opportunity to compete early set them apart. I know coming to a school like that I can contribute to success early.

“The offensive coordinator he’s one of the best in the business. He came from Penn State. He coached Tyler Warren. He told me a lot of different ways he’d feature me in the offense. It’s really eye-opening. On top of the staff it’s that down-home feel. I got along with the guys. They have a good development program.”

Tabbed by the Rivals300 as the nation’s No. 12 tight end and No. 283 prospect overall, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Oglesby is also excited about suiting up for Leipold.

“He’s more of a players’ coach,” Oglesby said. “He cares about the players. You can see it’s not just a business with him. He’s looking out for you, he’s checking on you and he actually cares about his players.”

As a junior Oglesby turned 34 receptions into 629 yards and six touchdowns en route to a state championship. He is an every-down tight end that can also play attached and block. New Palestine plays him both ways and he registered 33 tackles, seven stops for loss and a forced fumble from his outside linebacker spot.

Oglesby is commit No. 6 for Kansas in the 2027 class.