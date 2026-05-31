Kansas State adds a commitment from 2027 CB Logan Davis: 'The program is on the rise'

Kansas State is hitting the ground running on the recruiting trail.

The Wildcats added a commitment from touted cornerback Logan Davis, who was on campus this weekend for an official visit.

“Everything went great this weekend. It was everything I expected and more,” Davis told Rivals on Sunday after declaring for Kansas State. “It’s an amazing staff there, and it feels like family.”

The entire Kansas State dialed up its efforts with the Texas-based prospect this spring as the trip neared.

Davis joins Fort Bend (Texas) Ridge Point teammate Bryson Dossett in the Wildcats’ 2027 class.

“The coaches and staff were very happy I was there, and I could just feel that. When they told me my plan for when I get there, I knew it was home,” he detailed.

“The way the program is on a rise … I wouldn’t be surprised to see them competing for the championship this year,” Davis continued. “Coach (Collin) Klein is recruiting heavily for this class. Everybody was engaging and very personal the whole trip, including the coaches’ families. It just truly told me they genuinely care about you as a person, more than just football, and want to see you succeed.”

Davis is tabbed as the No. 80 cornerback in the 2027 class. He is the No. 75 overall prospect from the state of Texas.