Kansas State adds a commitment from 2027 WR Ashton Stark: 'It's somewhere I can fit and thrive'
Kansas State is beginning to garner traction on the recruiting trail.
After picking up commitments over the weekend and again to open the week, another domino has fallen.
Three-star Lutcher (La.) WR Ashton Stark committed to play for the Wildcats.
Kansas State edged past Arkansas for the playmaker from The Boot, who loved his official visit to Manhattan over the weekend.
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“The weekend at Kansas State was exciting,” Stark told Rivals. “I love how they are a family over there. Coach (Collin) Klein is a great head coach.”
Klein played a leading role in landing the standout receiver from The Boot.
So did Louisiana native AD Manning, who was a catalyst in this recruitment after landing at Kansas State from Grambling.
Stark also loved his fit in the Wildcats’ offense.
“I am very impressed with their offensive scheme over there,” he detailed. “It’s somewhere I can fit and thrive.”