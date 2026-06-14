Kansas State lands commitment from touted 2027 ATH Bra'jon Melancon: 'They showed me a path and a plan'

After a handful of official visits, Bra’Jon Melancon pulled the trigger on a commitment.

The No. 13 ATH in the 2027 class by way of Rosedale (La.) North Iberville declared for Kansas State at the tail end of his official visit to Manhattan.

The Wildcats got past Arkansas, Tulane, and others for Melancon, a two-way playmaker from The Boot projected to play cornerback for the Wildcats.

“It just feels like home,” Melancon told Rivals of his commitment.

“Coach AD, in particular, is from Louisiana and welcomed me with open arms,” he continued. “The staff just welcomed me and showed me a path and a plan that they had for me, and I rocked with it.”

Kansas State hosted Melancon for an official visit over the weekend.

The Wildcats started to surge with the three-star ATH this spring after extending an offer and turning up the heat in his recruitment.

“Me and Coach AD have a strong relationship that goes back to Grambling,” Melancon said. “Him being a Louisiana guy makes it genuine.”