Kansas State stays hot, adds commitment from 4-star CB Joshua Vilmael: 'Family business is not just a saying there'

Kansas State is finding its rhythm on the recruiting trail midway through the summer.

After a jam-packed round of official visitors, another major domino has landed.

Four-star CB Joshua Vilmael committed to Kansas State on Monday, just hours removed from his official visit to Manhattan.

Vilmael was a guest on his older brother Josiah’s official visit to Kansas State just a few months ago.

His experience with the Wildcats’ staff also led to a commitment.

“Family Business is not just a saying there,” Vilmael told Rivals. Everyone played, coached, or grew up in Kansas. Coach JP (Jordan Peterson) is a defensive backs guy and has taught the best. Coach (Marcel) Yates is a lot like me, takes the emotion out of it, and wants the best guys on the field.”

Houston was an early favorite for the Rivals300 cornerback from Richmond (Texas) Fort Bend Travis.

North Carolina gained traction after an official visit to Chapel Hill at the top of the summer.

Kansas State ultimately won out for the No. 23-ranked CB in the 2027 class, who loved the opportunities available to him in Manhattan.

“I feel I have an opportunity to play early. The staff is welcoming and well-mannered,” he explained. “Strength and conditioning staff and nutritionists are outstanding. Just felt like an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”