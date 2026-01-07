Kansas visits top 2027 QB target Dane Weber

Kansas last signed a blue-chip quarterback prospect in the 2011 cycle when four-star Brock Berglund landed in Lawrence — albeit for a short period of time.

Could the Jayhawks land a top QB in the 2027 cycle? That remains to be seen, but they are a top contender for Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral four-star Dane Weber.

The 6-foot signal-caller made multiple trips to Lawrence in 2025. He’s gotten familiar with the KU staff, and on Monday, he was visited by offensive analyst Eric Terrazas:

When speaking with Rivals’ Greg Biggins around New Year’s Day, Weber tabbed Kansas as one of two schools pushing the hardest entering 2026. The Jayhawks have clearly made Weber a priority and he’s feeling the love.

Cincinnati, Colorado and Washington have all made their presence felt in Weber’s recruitment to this point, too. There’s other programs that he expects to come and see him throw ahead of the busy spring period, including Oregon and Auburn.

“It will be good to connect with those coaches and see where I’m at on their boards,” Weber told Biggins. “The transfer portal is opening up and I’m interested to see where everyone ends up. By end of January, I want to cut it down and then set up trips. The plan will be to take my visits and then make my decision in late Spring.”

Weber is the No. 357 overall prospect and No. 25 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 35 recruit in California.

Biggins writes this of Weber, who put together a nice campaign in 2025:

“Weber had a big junior season and is one of the nation’s true dual-threat quarterbacks. He’s a pocket guy who can carve up a defense and threw for 3,645 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 70% of his throws. He can take off and run at any time and rushed for 688 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground and is the type of signal caller who can stress a defense with his arm and his legs.”

KU is currently without a commitment in its 2027 class. Last month, it inked 17 prospects, compiling the No. 54 class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Head coach Lance Leipold and Co. did sign a QB as Maize (Kan.) Northwest three-star Jaylen Mason opted to stay home. He’s now Rivals’ No. 49 QB and No. 6 recruit in the Sunflower State.