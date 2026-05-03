'Kansas was the place for me': Jayhawks add commitment from 2027 RB Trey Stewart

The Jayhawks bolstered their 2027 class with one of the most skilled backs in the country.

Little Rock (Ark.) Central three-star RB Trey Stewart committed to the Jayhawks after his official visit back to Kansas this weekend.

The No. 3 overall prospect from the state of Arkansas knew he wanted to be a Jayhawk after his first visit to Lawrence.

“I realized Kansas was the place for me during my visit,’ Stewart told Rivals. “Being around the staff and seeing everything in person just felt right, and it felt like home for my family and me. We all felt comfortable with the environment and the direction of the program.”

“Kansas was a strong contender because of the relationships I built with the staff and how much they prioritized me,” he continued. “I feel like they can develop me into the best player I can be and help me reach my goals. My visit really helped me make my decision because I got to experience the culture, and it showed me that it’s where I need to be.”

Multiple SEC programs were buzzing at the top for Stewart at various stages over the last few months.

Kansas was a steady contender that started to surge after consecutive visits to campus.

Position coach Jonathan Wallace spearheaded Stewart’s recruitment for the Jayhawks.

“What excites me most is how I fit in their system and how the coaches plan to use me,” he said.” The coaching staff stood out because of how real and consistent they were with me throughout the whole process. They made it clear how much they believe in me and how I can grow in their program.”

Stewart is the No. 55 running back in the country.

As a junior, Stewart piled up more than 1,200 all-purpose yards. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry with 940 yards rushing and 13 total touchdowns.