Kansas wins out for talented Indianapolis-area OL target Nick Vecrumba

Brownsburg (Ind.) High offensive lineman Nick Vecrumba announced his commitment to Kansas, as Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks land one of the top point-of-attack prospects in the Midwest.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Vecrumba chose to play for Kansas over his other favorites in Louisville and USF. Other offers included Kansas State, UConn and Wake Forest.

“Kansas just feels like home, I love all the coaches, the town and the new field and facilities are really nice,” Vecrumba said. “It just feels right, so why wait any longer?”

Offensive line coach Darryl Agpalsa was the lead recruiter for Vecrumba who helped his high school win a state championship last fall in the Hoosier State’s largest class.

“I love the relationships I have with the coaches,” Vecrumba said. “They’ve put a lot of time into me. They’ve flown out to see me multiple times. They call me a lot. I think I look good in blue and it’s somewhere they play great football.”

Vecrumba becomes commit No. 7 for Leipold and the Jayhawks adding to a class that also includes another Indianpolis-area prospect in four-star tight end Mason Oglesby.