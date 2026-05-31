Keland Shelton commits to Wake Forest after strong push from Demon Deacons

After going back and forth between ACC and SEC programs, Keland Shelton has found his home.

The Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers safety has committed to Wake Forest, giving the Demon Deacons a key defensive addition after a consistent and focused recruiting effort from the staff in Winston-Salem.

Wake Forest made Shelton a priority early and stayed persistent throughout his recruitment, separating itself from other programs that had entered the mix.

“They recruited me hard,” Shelton told Rivals. “They stayed in contact with me, made me feel like a priority and showed me how I fit in their defense. They never slowed down.”

That level of attention, combined with a clear vision for his development, ultimately set Wake Forest apart.

“The coaching staff made me feel like a priority from the start. They were real with me and showed me exactly how I fit into their defense. That meant a lot.”

Shelton, who has the versatility to play multiple roles on the defensive side of the ball, said the Demon Deacons’ plan for him was a major factor in his decision.

“They see me as a guy who can move around and make plays,” he said. “They talked about developing me at linebacker and in different spots, and I like how they use their players. It is just a great all-around fit for me.”

Multiple visits led to Shelton’s commitment

Getting on campus and experiencing the program firsthand only reinforced what he had been hearing from the staff.

“It just felt like home,” Shelton said. “Being around the coaches and seeing how everything is run made me comfortable. I could see myself there.”

Wake Forest’s culture and developmental approach stood out throughout the process, especially as Shelton evaluated where he could grow the most both on and off the field.

Shaw focused on the next step, and that is continuing to build with the program. After this official visit, Wake Forest overtook Missouri, and Shelton has shut his recruitment down.

“I’m locked in,” he said. “I’m ready to get to work and be part of what they’re building.”