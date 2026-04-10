Kentucky adds commitment from 4-star DL Elijah Brown

Prattville (Ala.) defensive lineman Elijah Brown committed to Kentucky on Friday. The four-star prospect chose the Wildcats over offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and others.

Brown ranks as the No. 233 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He ranks No. 27 nationally at his position and No. 12 overall in the state of Alabama.

The 6-foot-1.5, 290-pound lineman unofficially visited Kentucky in late March.