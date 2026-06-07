Kentucky adds Sunshine State WR Austin Coles to 2027 class

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star wide receiver Austin Coles has committed to Kentucky, becoming the third commitment of the day for head coach Will Stein.

Originally from Illinois, Coles has been a top target in Lexington for some time and he’s now locked in with the SEC program, choosing it over the likes of Virginia Tech, Clemson and Kansas State.

He is the No. 648 overall prospect and No. 85 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 60 recruit in Florida.

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UK really started to move up Coles’ list following a fall visit and a visit from the new staff earlier this year. Stein and Co. have kept their foot on the gas since, got him back in for an official visit this weekend and have now closed the deal with the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder.

“(Coles) is more of a bigger-bodied wide receiver that can really win at the catch point, win those 50-50 balls and I think that Stein is trying — from what I’ve seen — not necessarily to get away from having all those small jitterbug wide receivers, but he also wants to make sure he has some size in the room and I think that Coles would definitely fit that build,” Rivals insider Greg Smith said after logging a pick in favor of UK landing Coles back in March.

Coles’ mother attended Kentucky and he now plans to do the same. He now joins four-star defensive lineman Malachi Brown and three-star linebacker Drew Williams, both of whom also committed to UK on Sunday.

“They see me as a guy who can contribute in multiple ways. My main focus coming in is working hard, proving I can help the team however they need me,” Coles told Jacob Polacheck of KSR+ ahead of his OV.

Cats keep stacking commits

With Brown, Williams and Coles now committed, Kentucky’s 2027 class features 21 pledges and ranks 21st nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Of the 21 commits in the fold, six are four-stars. The headliner is Prospect Heights (Ill.) John Hersey four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot, the No. 2 QB in the Rivals300 rankings.

Nawrot was one of eight April commitments for the Cats, who then followed that up with six May pledges. Brown is the first June commitment for UK — and he certainly won’t be the last.

Four of the six blue-chippers in the mix are on the defensive side of the ball: Malachi Brown, Rolesville (N.C.) four-star safety Marquis Bryant, Prattville (Ala.) four-star DL Elijah Brown and Rocky River (Ohio) four-star safety Tristin Hughes. Bryant is the nation’s No. 27 safety.

Nawrot and Richmond (Va.) Hugenot four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis highlight the offensive side for Stein and Co. thus far. Lewis, the No. 49 WR and No. 7 player in Virginia, pledged on May 9.

The updated Kentucky recruiting class can be seen here.