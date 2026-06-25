Kentucky beats Clemson and Georgia for four-star LB Sean Fox

Kentucky was able to grab the late momentum in the recruit of Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central four-star linebacker Sean Fox and beat Clemson in adding to its terrific 2027 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Fox also strongly considered Georgia. He becomes commit No. 24 for new head coach Will Stein and the Wildcats, joining a class Rivals previously ranked No. 22 nationally.

Tony Washington led the recruitment of Fox to Lexington.

“Kentucky is a good place,” Fox said. “When I went there the first time I had a good feeling about them. I hit it off with Coach Washington my position coach. He has really been great throughout this process. He’s a good person first and he has a great relationship with my family.

“Their program I feel they’re going to do great things. They have a lot of kids committing right now. I think they’re on an upward swing trajectory.”

Rivals ranks Fox as the nation’s No. 20 linebacker and No. 231 prospect overall. He played in the Navy All-American Bowl in January.

As a junior Fox racked up 91 tackles including 9.5 stops for loss, 12 hurries, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in helping Warren Central win a Regional Championship in the state’s largest class.

Fox had a great visit to Kentucky back in January.

“I really enjoyed my time up there. When I met with coach Washington I really liked how he thought about things on and off the field. The whole coaching staff in all seem like a great group of men that are committed to changing that program around very soon. The atmosphere in the building felt very genuine and not forced everyone spoke to everybody and all and all from my perspective it seems all good. I really like Coach Stein. I had a brief conversation with him and he definitely seemed like a guy I could see myself playing for.”