Kentucky beats Tennessee for 4-star CB Miles Brown: 'They are building something special'

Four-star cornerback Miles Brown committed to Kentucky after the Wildcats won a tight battle with Tennessee for one of the top prospects in the Volunteer State.

The Martin (Tenn.) Westview standout, ranked No. 233 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, picked the Wildcats after Kentucky’s new staff quickly made him a major priority once it arrived in Lexington.

“Kentucky got involved as soon as the new staff was hired,” Brown told Rivals. “They have shown love like no other, and it’s been great to see.”

Kentucky steadily built momentum throughout the spring, but one stretch in particular changed everything in the recruitment.

“It was the second visit when they came to my school and just showed a lot of love. They sat down with me and gave me everything I needed to know in a two-hour span. That was a big visit for me.”

That visit and conversation helped separate Kentucky from the rest of the field and led to his commitment.

Kentucky kept pushing for Brown

The Wildcats battled Tennessee heavily down the stretch, and Brown admitted the race stayed tight all the way until the end.

“It was really close and it came down to the wire,” Brown said. “I just stayed neutral until one pulled away. It was a phone call about a week ago that changed everything for me. It was after the second visit that I spoke with the coaches again. That pushed Kentucky to the top.”

The people inside the program became one of the biggest reasons Brown committed to Kentucky.

“The main reasons I chose Kentucky were because of the relationships we have built and also the way they go about things as a team.

“Coach Stein was important too. I like how real he is. The program is trending in the right direction. They are building something special, and I’m ready to be a part of it.”