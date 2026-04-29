Kentucky becomes latest school to offer 2028 WR Dez Bryant Jr.

Southlake Carroll (Texas) 2028 wide receiver Dez Bryant Jr. is drawing attention from college football programs across the country — and not simply because of his famous name.

The son of former NFL All-Pro Dez Bryant picked up his third Power 4 offer on Wednesday, netting one from Kentucky and the new coaching staff under Will Stein. The Wildcats join Texas A&M and SMU, along with Arkansas State, Texas State and Sacramento State.

Bryant Jr. is just now breaking onto the scene as a prospect, but has some impressive athletic markers as a rising junior. Earlier this spring, the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder recorded a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and 4.18 shuttle time at the Under Armour camp in Dallas, Texas.

He also flashed a 9-foot, 2-inch broad jump, which is not far off from a handful of NFL Draft hopefuls at the combine in Indianapolis.

Bryant Jr. spent last season at Colleyville Heritage, but transferred during the offseason to play for the Dragons — one of the top programs both in Texas and nationally. Last year’s Carroll roster featured more than a dozen Power 4 recruits, who led the program to a 14-1 record and a state semifinals appearance.

Now Bryant Jr. will be looking to add to a wide receiver room that includes Cal commit Blake Gunter and top-100 national wideout Brody Knowles.

Wildcats’ recruiting is rolling under Will Stein

Since taking over in December, Stein and his new staff have been tenacious on the recruiting trail. The Wildcats already have 13 commitments in the fold, headlined by Jake Nawrot, Rivals’ No. 2 quarterback in the class.

He chose UK over a host of other offers and is the highest-rated commitment at the position for the Wildcats in recent memory. But Stein and Co. haven’t stopped there. On Wednesday, they landed four-star safety and former North Carolina commit Marquis Bryant , beating out rival Louisville and a number of others.

“They blew me away,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Me and my family loved it. It had everything we were looking for. They checked all the boxes.”

Bryant and Nawrot are joined by three other blue-chip commitments: defensive lineman Elijah Brown, safety Tristin Hughes, and Rivals four-star safety Larron Westmoreland.

