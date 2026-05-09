Kentucky checked 4-star WR Iveon Lewis' boxes, and he has committed to the Wildcats

Kentucky made its move this spring, and the Wildcats closed strong.

Four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis out of Richmond (Va.) Huguenot committed to head coach Will Stein after multiple visits to Lexington this spring.

Kentucky identified Lewis as a priority — and delivered.

“The second visit was what did it for me,” Lewis told Rivals. “I really got to spend time with them, watch the coaches coach and see who was going to be coaching me.

“Being up there a couple of times, they checked all the boxes. I knew it when I left, and after talking to my family about it, we all said, ‘Let’s do it.'”

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Relationships drove everything. Wide receivers coach Joe Price III led the way.

“I’m big on relationships, and I built a great relationship with Coach Price. I’ve spent a lot of time with him, and I like how he coaches. He has great experience, and with him, I know what I am getting. He is really going to develop me.”

Coach Stein impressed too. Lewis described him as “straightforward” and “detailed”.

Other schools were in the mix, and Virginia Tech was one that worked hard to keep Lewis home, but Kentucky is where he wants to be.

“It just clicked fast with Kentucky,” he said. “The coaches, the relationships and how I fit into the offense were big for me.”

Now committed, Lewis, the No. 237 prospect in the Rivals300, is ready to shut things down and focus on what’s next.

“I don’t really need to take all the other visits,” he said. “I almost committed while I was on the visit, but I decided to wait. As I thought about it, and talked it over with my family and I knew where I wanted to be.”