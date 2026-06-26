Kentucky completes flip of 4-star WR Tyler Fryman

Kentucky football recruiting has been hot. One of the stories of the spring and summer has been coach Will Stein’s first year recruiting class being put together. The Wildcats are heading to a top-20 class.

The march towards a great 2027 class continued when former Louisville baseball commit and 4-star wide receiver Tyler Fryman announced his commitment to Kentucky.

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Fryman (6-1, 180) was on campus over the June 19 weekend for his official visit with the Wildcats. Elite quarterback commit Jake Nawrot was also there and said the pair have struck up a quick friendship.

“He’s awesome,” Nawrot said of Fryman. “Me and him bonded really well and I’m hoping to have a great relationship and connection with him if he’s at UK.”

Now we know that Fryman will be at Kentucky.

The Beechwood standout has been a focal point for coach Stein since he arrived in Lexington.

“Coach Stein was saying great things about me, and said I’d play a key role in the offense. I see myself as a glue guy,” Fryman previously told KSR+. “I bring the energy every day, compete, and help the guys around me get better. I’m just a playmaker.”

Fryman checks in as the No. 152 prospect in the Rivals300.