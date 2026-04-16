Kentucky flips 2027 TE Tank Proctor from Auburn

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage three-star tight end Tank Proctor tells Rivals that he’s flipped his commitment from Auburn to Kentucky.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder made a commitment to Alex Golesh and the Tigers back in January, but Will Stein and the Wildcats got him to Lexington this week and have now pulled off the flip.

On Wednesday, Proctor detailed his trip to the Bluegrass, which helped seal the deal for UK. The new coaching staff resonated with the tight end.

“It was a great, beautiful, flawless experience,” Proctor said. “Their honesty and realness is what pulls me in more. I would love to play for Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Justin) Burke.

“What stood out to me is the facility and how the coaching staff and players are all locked in together and are like a family,” Proctor said. “It was a blessing to spend my day with the coaches and see around the city.”

Proctor ranks No. 471 nationally and is also the No. 31 TE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Kentucky has picked up some serious steam on the recruiting trail this spring and Proctor is now commit No. 9 for the Cats. Four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot and four-star defensive lineman Elijah Brown are others that have locked in with the SEC program this month.

The class ranks inside the top 30 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Take a look at the class here.