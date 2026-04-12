Kentucky has Top-25 recruiting class after landing coveted QB

It’s a new dawn for Kentucky football and that’s especially apparent when looking at how the Wildcats are recruiting. The biggest commitment of the Will Stein era went public on Sunday.

Prospect Heights (Ill.) Hersey four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot is an Iowa legacy and was at one point trending toward the Hawkeyes. Oregon was a major contender, as was Kansas State. But Kentucky got its foot in the door, got Nawrot to campus and has now landed his pledge.

It’s a humongous recruiting win for the new staff in Lexington. According to the Rivals300, Nawrot is the No. 34 overall prospect and No. 2 QB in the 2027 cycle.

Nawrot’s commitment is No. 8 for UK this cycle. He also bumps the Cats up seven spots to No. 25 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Kentucky recruiting is on the rise

While there’s still a ways to go until pen hits paper and prospects sign, Stein has the SEC program on the fast track to one of its best recruiting classes in some time. Adding a player like Nawrot early on is a massive deal.

Quarterbacks are often class linchpins and often trigger other dominoes that are on the school’s radar. Blue-chippers want to play alongside top passers and Nawrot is one of the best in the cycle.

He’s the second four-star to join the Cats’ haul this cycle, alongside Prattville (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Elijah Brown, who pledged on Friday. Brown is the No. 233 recruit and No. 27 DL in the nation.

Brown is the second Yellowhammer State native to choose UK. Earlier this week, it also landed Vigor (Ala.) three-star cornerback Miguel Wilson.

Louisville Jeffersontown Magnet three-star safety Larron Westmoreland chose UK over Louisville on Feb. 13 and is now the No. 441 overall prospect and No. 38 safety in the cycle.

“As far as Kentucky, what really stands out to me is the culture and the direction the program is heading. I love the passion of the fanbase, the atmosphere around the program, and how much pride there is in representing Kentucky. Being around the staff, you can tell everything is very intentional and player-focused,” Westmoreland told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

Westmoreland is one of three in-state commits in the class, alongside Owensboro three-star linebacker Ty Ashley and Somerset Pulaski County three-star interior offensive lineman Brady Hull. The up-to-date class, which now also ranks No. 9 in the SEC, can be seen here.