Kentucky lands commitment from 2027 RB Kelsey Gerald

For the second time this cycle, Kentucky has gone into the Sunshine State to add to its rising 2027 recruiting class. This time, it’s Boynton Beach (Fla.) Santaluces Community three-star running back Kelsey Gerald.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder tells Rivals’ Chad Simmons that he’s pledged to head coach Will Stein and the Wildcats. He chose UK over the likes of Iowa, Florida State, Pitt, Louisville and others.

“Kentucky showed me constant love from day one,” Gerald said.

The SEC program has been atop Gerald’s list for some time. His April trip to Lexington made a tremendous impact on his recruitment. Bonding with Stein and the new staff made Gerald’s decision a no-brainer.

“Going up to the school and meeting the coaches showed me real brotherhood and what a real program is supposed to look like,” Gerald said. “Just talking with coaches and watching them run a practice I put my future and trust in Kentucky’s hands.”

Gerald is the No. 590 overall prospect and No. 50 RB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 56 recruit in Florida.

The Cats have a top-20 class this cycle, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Gerald becomes commit No. 17 in the class and he’s also the second running back to join the fold, flanking Cairo (Ga.) three-star Bryian Duncan Jr.

“I feel as if they have something big brewing and I want to be apart of it early,” Gerald said. “Showing me and telling me I have an opportunity to play if I have my stuff together is something I can’t turn down. Kentucky made me feel like home and I’m trusting everyone on that stuff to make me the best back in the nation.”

More on Kentucky recruiting

It’s been a massive spring on the recruiting trail for Kentucky. April, in particular, delivered eight commitments.

The headliner is Prospect Heights (Ill.) John Hersey four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot, the No. 2 QB in the Rivals300 rankings. The potential signal-caller of the future in Lexington chose UK over the likes of Iowa, Oregon and Kansas State.

“I loved Coach Stein and Sloan’s offensive scheme and history of developing QBs,” Nawrot told Rivals. “Their offense is very similar to what Hersey runs, which fits well for a pro style QB.”

The class currently featured four other four-stars: Rolesville (N.C.) safety Marquis Bryant, Prattville (Ala.) defensive lineman Elijah Brown, Richmond (Va.) Hugenot wide receiver Iveon Lewis and Rocky River (Ohio) safety Tristin Hughes.

An updated look at the UK class can be found here. The haul is good for No. 8 in the SEC.