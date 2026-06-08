Kentucky lands Ohio offensive lineman Reed Gerken in boost to No. 23 recruiting class

Perrysburg (Ohio) High offensive lineman Reed Gerken tells Rivals he has committed to Kentucky.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Gerken over Illinois, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech.

Gerken adds to a Kentucky class that Rivals previously ranked No. 23 nationally. The No. 22 prospect in the fold, Gerken ranks as the nation’s No. 46 interior offensive line prospect in the land.

From Will Stein, to offensive coordinator Joe Sloan to offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich, Gerken is excited about his future in Lexington.

“Kentucky really checked all the boxes throughout my recruitment,” Gerken said. “They were so consistent whether it was checking up on me, coming to see me or etc they were always looking to take those relationships to the next level.

“I think having the chance to possibly play young in the SEC is extremely exciting and I believe in Coach Stein, Coach Sloan and Coach Cutter that UK will be back at the top.”

Gerken has always spoken highly about Kentucky.

“Kentucky has made it clear that I’m a guy they need,” Gerken said. “They call and text me just about every day. Built a very strong relationship with my parents. They call my parents just about every week and they’ve done a really really good job recruiting me so far.”