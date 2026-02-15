Kentucky to get former Alabama commit in for official visit

Earlier this month, Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star interior offensive lineman Jatori Williams named his top nine schools. Kentucky is among those in the mix.

The Wildcats are now set to get the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder in for an official visit. On Saturday, he confirmed via social media that he’ll be in Lexington for an OV from June 19-21:

Williams told KSR’s Jacob Polacheck about his OV plans earlier this month and he’s now stamped the date with UK. Thus far, Georgia (May 29) and Miami (June 5) and Florida State (June 12) are also on the docket. Williams is a former Alabama commit.

He is the No. 124 overall prospect and No. 6 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 4 player in Alabama.

At the beginning of February, Williams was back in Auburn to visit the Tigers. They are also in the mix, as is Alabama, Florida, Mizzou and Tennessee. He decommitted from the Crimson Tide in December.

“I feel like I rushed the process,” Williams told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

After taking a step back and identifying his top programs, Williams is now taking his time. Official visits will be key as the trench monster works toward making a second decision.

Scout’s Take on Jatori Williams

Williams was one of the biggest rankings risers in Rivals’ fall update for the junior class, moving from an unranked three-star to a top-150 prospect nationally. He earned a glowing review from Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power:

“Williams is another big riser along the interior offensive line. He plays left tackle for his high school and plays a really tough schedule at Phenix City Central in Alabama. He has had some showcase games and held up really well against IMG Academy and their top pass rushers in pass protection, even though he probably is a guy who projects on the inside long term. He is just a guy who is a big wide body and developed, and we think he’s shown some some really encouraging strides on his junior film.”