Kirby Smart adds another Georgia defender with EDGE Olayiwola Taiwo's pledge

Georgia offered Olayiwola Taiwo on May 8.

Less than a month later, the Bulldogs have his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound EDGE from Hampton (Ga.) Lovejoy has pledged to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs after taking his official visit to Athens this weekend, giving the Bulldogs another in-state win and adding one of the fastest-rising defensive prospects in the Peach State to the class.

Taiwo arrived in Athens already intrigued by the opportunity. By the time the official visit ended, he knew where he wanted to play his college football.

“It was a big visit for me,” Taiwo told Rivals. “I enjoyed spending time with the coaches and players, learning more about the program and seeing how everything operates. I felt comfortable and at home while I was there.”

Why was it so easy for Taiwo to pick Georgia?

“The coaching staff, player development and how they prepare you for life after football. That is what put them on top.”

The official visit only strengthened what had already become a strong connection between Taiwo and the program.

He has visited Georgia multiple times throughout the recruiting process, allowing him to become increasingly familiar with the culture inside the building and the expectations that come with playing for one of college football’s premier programs.

A major factor in the decision was outside linebackers coach Larry Knight.

“He’s very detailed, honest and focused on developing his players,” Taiwo said. “I like how he teaches the game and pays attention to the small details.”

Of course, the opportunity to play for Smart and compete for championships also carried significant weight.

“I’m very excited,” Taiwo said. “Coach Kirby is a great coach who holds everyone to a high standard. I like how competitive he is and how much he cares about helping players succeed on and off the field.”