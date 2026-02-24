Lawrence Central (IN) hires new head football coach

Lawrence Central, one of the top Indiana high school football programs has officially made a head coaching hiring.

According to a press release by the Board of Education for the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township, Lawrence Central has tabbed 4-time state champion Russell Mann as the Bears’ next head football coach.

“My leadership style brings everyone together in the pursuit of excellence,” Mann said in a press release. “I know what winning looks like and am confident that with leadership, hard work, and tactical analyses, Lawrence Central will quickly become one of the Indiana’s most dominant football programs.”

Mann previously was the head coach at Ben Davis, where he compiled an overall record of 21-14 over the last three seasons. In his first season leading Ben Davis in 2023, Mann guided the Giants to a 13-1 record and the program’s 10th state championship, making the public school the first to ever do so in Indiana high school football history.

“Our community is ready to get Lawrence Central back to state champion status, and I have every confidence in Coach Mann to take the Bears to the next level,” Lawrence Township Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Shawn A. Smith said in the release. “I know firsthand that a high-quality football program develops young men, creates school unity, and positively impacts the morale of the larger school community.”

The Bears ended this past season ranked No. 14 in the final 2025 Indiana High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Lawrence Central High School

