LB Blaize Battaglia commits to Boston College: 'They made me feel like I was a priority'

Boston College made Blaize Battaglia feel like a priority early in the process, and that approach paid off.

The three-star linebacker out of Milton (Ga.) committed to the Eagles after Boston College pushed hard from the moment the offer went out earlier this year.

Now Battaglia is headed to Chestnut Hill.

“They made me feel like I was a priority,” Battaglia told Rivals. “Ted Roof, Bill O’Brien and Dan O’Brien are all great coaches and they made me feel like they really wanted me. They built great relationships with me, they recruited me really hard and that was big in my decision.”

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Boston College got involved before many other schools seriously entered the picture, and the Eagles never let up once they identified Battaglia as a top target.

Battaglia visited Boston College in March, and the trip quickly changed the direction of his recruitment.

“The campus and the city stood out. Everything was clean, the facilities were great and I really liked the football staff. I had a great time on the visit, the coaches were great, and the feeling I had up there was great.”

Kansas, Maryland and UNLV all remained involved late, but Boston College continued separating itself.

Battaglia originally planned to take more visits into the summer before making a final decision, but after continued conversations with his family and the Eagles’ staff, he decided he did not need to wait any longer.

“I was praying about it and it just felt different with Boston College,” Battaglia said. “It felt more like home.”

The relationship with linebackers coach Dan O’Brien became another major factor.

“He has been down to see me as much as he could, and he is a coach who really knows what he is talking about. We have watched film and I really like his knowledge of the game and his personality.”

Head coach Bill O’Brien also made a major impact throughout the process. He got the news of this decision first, earlier this week.

“He answered and said, ‘I’m hoping this is exciting news,’” Battaglia said with a laugh. “I told him I was shutting it down and committing to Boston College.

“He and the staff were super excited with my decision. They have always felt I was the best fit for them. Ted Roof sees a lot of him in me, so he is excited to coach me too. It was exciting to make this decision.”

Battaglia will officially visit Boston College June 12-14. He had 121 total tackles, 14 quarterback hurries, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks as a juniors.

Battaglia is another key piece in the Eagles’ class.