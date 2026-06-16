LB Cole Crawford commits: Georgia Tech's June heater rolls on with another 4-star pledge

Brent Key and Georgia Tech continue to stack recruiting wins.

The Yellow Jackets added another blue-chip prospect to their surging class with the commitment of four-star linebacker Cole Crawford, who announced his pledge just days after taking an official visit to Atlanta.

Crawford’s trip to Georgia Tech came together at the perfect time.

He had originally planned to visit Kentucky, but that trip was pushed back, allowing the Under Armour All-American to spend the weekend on the Flats instead. The opportunity proved to be a game-changer.

The visit culminated with an extended one-on-one meeting with Brent Key before Crawford departed campus on Sunday, and the optimism around the program quickly turned into a commitment.

“I fit in great with Tech the scheme works well with what I do,” Crawford told Rivals. “That and how the coaching staff has the same thought process as me meant a lot in my commitment.

“Then, going to Georgia Tech, I get to play in a great atmosphere and with a school that is on the rise.”

Georgia Tech ultimately beat out Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee and several other major programs for the versatile defender, who has drawn interest as both a linebacker and tight end throughout the recruiting process.

At 6-foot-3 and more than 200 pounds, Crawford brings size, athleticism and football IQ to the Yellow Jackets’ class. The Cartersville (Ga.) standout also plays baseball and comes from a football family, with his father serving as a coach, giving him an advanced understanding of the game.

His commitment continues what has been one of the hottest stretches on the recruiting trail in the country.

Yellow Jackets are trending for more

Georgia Tech has piled up commitments throughout June and now sits with 22 pledges as Key and his staff continue to climb the recruiting rankings. The momentum shows no signs of slowing.

In fact, more additions could be on the horizon.

The Yellow Jackets continue to trend for four-star offensive lineman Joshua Sam-Epelle and his Douglas County teammate, four-star EDGE Justin Weeks. Both prospects have generated significant buzz around Georgia Tech following their official visits, and the program remains in strong position to add each of them.

If those recruitments break the Yellow Jackets’ way, Georgia Tech could add two more blue-chip prospects and continue its ascent toward a top-25 recruiting class.

For now, though, Crawford becomes the latest headliner in a class that continues to gain steam.

The official visit created momentum, Key closed the deal, and Georgia Tech added another impact defender to one of the ACC’s fastest-rising recruiting classes.