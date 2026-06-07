LB Drew Williams commits to Kentucky and Will Stein: 'He's a coach I can't wait to play for'

Kentucky entered the weekend looking to make a move with one of its top linebacker targets. It did what it set out to do.

Drew Williams arrived in Lexington for his official visit and left as a Wildcat, giving Kentucky another important addition to its recruiting class and a versatile defender with significant upside.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker from Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah chose Kentucky over Oregon, Florida and LSU after a recruitment that produced 40 offers.

Kentucky offered Williams in January and quickly made him a priority target.

“They’ve been recruiting me really hard and have been on me the longest out of anybody,” Williams told Rivals.

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That consistency helped separate Kentucky from a talented group of contenders.

Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman played a major role throughout the process, and Bateman’s approach particularly resonated with Williams.

“I’ve gotten really close to him. What I appreciate about him is how honest he is and how he can develop me as a player. He runs a great defense too. Coach Bateman is smart, and he does great things with linebackers.”

Williams visited Lexington three times before making his decision, allowing him to build strong relationships throughout the program and get comfortable with the environment.

Each visit reinforced the same feeling.

“I really like the atmosphere and how dedicated the fans are win or lose,” he said. “Those are some things that really stood out about Lexington.”

The official visit ultimately confirmed what Williams had already been feeling for months.

“A couple of reasons why I committed to Kentucky are because of the relationships I have with them, the culture of the team and also the elite coaching staff they’re bringing.”

The direction of the program under head coach Will Stein also played a major role in the decision.

Williams believes Kentucky is building toward something special.

“Coach Stein is going to turn around this program and bring a national championship to Lexington,” Williams said. “What excites me the most about playing for him is the energy and confidence he brings. He’s a coach I can’t wait to play for.”