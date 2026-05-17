LB Kareem Palmer commits to Auburn: 'They’ve shown me I’m a real priority'

Kareem Palmer returned to Auburn for Big Cat Weekend and left the Plains committed to the Tigers.

The athletic linebacker out of Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County announced his commitment to Auburn after building a strong connection with the coaching staff over the last several months. Palmer, the No. 32 linebacker in the country, chose Auburn after multiple visits to campus and a recruiting battle that included around 25 offers.

Auburn first offered Palmer in January, and the Tigers quickly established themselves as one of the top contenders in his recruitment.

“Since then, they’ve been consistent and they haven’t let up,” Palmer told Rivals. “They’ve shown me I’m a real priority.

“The new staff made me feel wanted more than anything. You can tell it’s genuine, too, and not just about football. They’ve recruited me as a player and as a person, and they’ve definitely been pushing extremely hard.”

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Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach DJ Durkin played a major role in the decision.

Palmer connected strongly with Durkin throughout the process and believes Auburn’s defensive staff can help maximize his potential at the next level.

“I like Coach Durkin because he’s straight up with me. He keeps it real and I respect that. I also like his mindset and the way he develops players. His juice and energy are the best traits you could ask for.”

Palmer continued to build on that relationship during repeated trips to Auburn. Big Cat Weekend marked his fifth visit to campus, and each trip strengthened Auburn’s position.

“The vibe is different,” Palmer said. “It feels like everybody around the program is connected. When I’m on campus, I feel comfortable, like I can actually see myself there.”

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Palmer brings versatility, athleticism and physicality to Auburn’s linebacker room. The Tigers made him feel like a major priority throughout the process, and that ultimately separated Auburn from the rest of the field.

“My biggest reasons were the relationships with the coaches, the environment, player development and just the feeling I got when I was there,” he said. The thing I love most is that it feels real.”

Palmer added that the decision ultimately came down to trust and long-term development.

“I chose Auburn over some really good programs, but for me it came down to where I felt the most wanted and where I saw myself growing the most.”