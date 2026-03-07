LB Kason Clayborne has three unofficials, three officials lined up

The recruitment of Sioux City (Iowa) East linebacker Kason Clayborne appears to have four schools setting the pace at the moment.

Purdue, Michigan State, Minnesota and Arizona all have officials on the books and Clayborne has unofficial visits coming up.

He will be at Arizona on March 30th and 31st before returning for a June 19th-21st official. Linebackers coach Josh Bringuel has done a good job here. Bringuel offered in October and has been in regular contact.

Michigan State will get Clayborne up April 6th and 7th before his June 5th-7th official. The Spartans only just offered in February but linebackers coach Max Bullough wasn’t there prior to that. Clayborne recently described Bullough as a coach he would want to run through a wall for. Levar Woods had been through his school as well.

Minnesota gets Clayborne for an unofficial on April 18th, then an official May 29th-31st. The Gophers have also been in regular contact. Linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin has done a great job here and defensive coordinator Danny Collins has gotten in on the recruitment as well. Collins and Sori-Marin did a home visit with Clayborne.

Purdue will get an April 10th official and since that is an early official, he has no unofficial visit plans there right now. Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Kevin Kane offered in early February.

A three-star prospect per Rivals, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Clayborne had 51 tackles (10.5 for loss), a sack and an interception returned for a touchdown last season.

He also caught 27 passes for 302 yards and six touchdowns on offense.