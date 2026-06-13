LB Noah Renes commits to Georgia Tech, locks in with Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech has secured another important defensive piece with the commitment of Noah Renes.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker from Niceville (Fla.) chose Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets over Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and Indiana after collecting over three dozen offers during his recruitment.

Georgia Tech entered the picture in January and quickly made Renes feel like one of the program’s top priorities.

“They’ve made it known that I’m their guy and that they want me to come in and have an impact on the field right away,” Renes told Rivals.

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That message resonated throughout the process, especially as Renes developed a strong relationship with defensive assistant Jack Tyler, who works closely with the linebackers.

“I’ve gotten pretty close with Coach Tyler,” Renes said. “He’s a great guy and loves football.”

The head coach was a big factor in this decision.

“I committed to Georgia Tech because I believe in what Coach Key is doing,” Renes said. “I believe Coach Key is going to have Georgia Tech competing for an ACC championship every year and a playoff bid. Everyone is bought in and wants to win.”

The combination of trust, opportunity and academics ultimately pushed Georgia Tech to the top of his list.

After three visits to Atlanta, Renes grew more confident each time that Georgia Tech was where he wanted to be.

“Every time I go, I feel more at home,” he said. “Georgia Tech had the most opportunities for me personally, and it’s a world-class education. They have a winning culture and a brotherhood that I can’t wait to be a part of.”