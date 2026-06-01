LB Rome Ewell stays in-state, commits to the Houston Cougars

Springtown (Texas) linebacker Rome Ewell announced his commitment to Houston on Monday. He chose the Cougars over offers from programs such as Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect officially visited Willie Fritz‘s program over the weekend.

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Ewell logged 150 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble as a junior for a Springtown team that went 12-1 last season.

The Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted formula that utilizes the three major recruiting services, slots Ewell as the No. 1,327 prospect in the country. He ranks as the No. 131 linebacker prospect in the class and No. 164 player in Texas regardless of position.

Ewell is the latest commit for the Cougars, who’ve stacked myriad pledges coming out of a monster official visit weekend. Their 2027 class now features 15 commits and ranks No. 43 nationally, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

The up-to-date Houston class can be seen here.