LB Tasheem Butler commits to North Carolina Tar Heels

Glassboro (N.J.) three-star linebacker Tasheem Butler has committed to North Carolina, giving the Tar Heels their fourth pledge in the 2027 class.

Butler chose UNC over offers from Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Appalachian State, Akron and a host of other Group of Five offers. He recently picked up an offer from the Panthers, detailing his excitement about the program.

But the push from Bill Belichick and Co., who offered in early February, ultimately won out.

Butler was a huge part of his high school team winning the New Jersey state championship last season as he collected 140 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, eight sacks and five forced fumbles in 11 games.

Butler is the fourth commitment of the class for the Tar Heels, who came into the day with No. 28 class nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

He joins four-star Rolesville (N.C.) safety Marquis Bryant, three-star IMG Academy (Fla.) safety Chuck Roberts, and three-star Junipero Serra (Calif.) wideout Skylar Robinson as members of the Tar Heels’ 2027 crop thus far.

Tar Heels get a weekend two-fer

Butler’s was the first of two commitments that went public within roughly 30 minutes of each other on Saturday afternoon. Not long after Butler announced, Sheridan (Ark.) running back Isaiah Stephens committed to North Carolina as well.

“I chose North Carolina because the coaching staff believes in my potential and I feel like that’s just where I belong,” Stephens told InsideCarolina.com.

His decision came on his first-ever visit to Chapel Hill, and Stephens chose the Heels over reported offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Memphis, Miami (Ohio), Ole Miss, Purdue, and SMU..

As a junior, Stephens racked up 1,303 yards and 19 touchdowns on 175 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. He also recorded 46 receptions for 627 yards and four additional scores as a major threat in the passing game for Sheridan.