Legacy continues: CB Jett Watson commits to Boston College

Jett Watkins is staying in the family and making it official.

The three-star cornerback out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson has committed to Boston College, choosing the Eagles over a strong group that included Arkansas, Kansas State, Wisconsin and Texas Tech.

For Watson, the decision checked every box, even beyond the deep ties already in place.

“It came down to the relationships, the culture and everything surrounding it,” Watson told Rivals. “From the start, I’ve had great conversations with the coaches and built strong relationships with the staff.

“I felt like everyone there wanted to be there. That’s not something you see everywhere. It is where I want to be.”

The vision for his future played a major role too.

“I can see myself there. I like the program, Coach O’Brien is doing a great job, and seeing the fit was a big thing for me.”

Development also factored heavily into the decision, especially after what he saw this spring.

“They had four guys drafted after a 2-10 season,” Watson said. “That says a lot about what they can do for players. Coach O’Brien has coached in the NFL, the staff has a lot of experience and I know they can develop players.

“I feel like no matter the situation, they can get me to the next level.”

Then there’s the legacy.

Watson’s father, Kenyatta Watson, played at Boston College and now serves as the program’s general manager. His mother also attended the school, giving Watson deep roots in Chestnut Hill.

“It means a lot to go to Boston College,” he said. “Both of my parents went there, so being able to keep that legacy going is big.”

Even so, Watson made it clear the decision went beyond family ties.

“It wasn’t just about my dad,” he said. “It was not about the family connection. They made me feel like family on my own. This was my decision, and I am excited about it.

The connection with head coach Bill O’Brien and the staff sealed it.

“I’ve had a relationship with Coach O’Brien for a long time,” Watson said. “He’s real, he’s honest and he has connections to the NFL. He tells you everything how it is. He prepares his players for the future.”