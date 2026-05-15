Legacy recruit Charles Woodson Jr. chooses Michigan: Son of Heisman winner joins 2027 class

Major Michigan legacy recruit Charles Woodson Jr. has committed to the Wolverines, announcing his pledge to Kyle Whittingham and the new staff on Friday.

The younger Woodson is excited to carve his own legacy in Ann Arbor now that he’s following in the footsteps of his father, Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson Sr.

Woodson chooses Michigan over an offer list that also included Kentucky, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. He becomes commit No. 10 for the Wolverines in the 2027 class, adding to a haul the Rivals Industry previously ranked No. 12 nationally.

As a junior Woodson racked up 73 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He had two touchdowns, one by kick return and the other by pick six. In Thursday night’s spring game he ran back an interception 40 yards and had four pass breakups to go with his nine tackles in three quarters.

“He’s dynamic,” head coach David Aubrey said. “He’s explosive. Has a very high football IQ. Does well, very diverse, does well in zone coverage and man coverage. What I think is the most impressive thing is how physical he is.”

Woodson played in the Navy All-American Bowl in January. He was recruited to Michigan by safeties coach Tyler Stockton. Whittingham went down to see Woodson at his school early in the year.

“I think they have a genuine interest in junior, not because of dad,” Aubrey said. “I think that’s going to be the storyline, dad-son, but they have a genuine interest in Charles and they showed that. The whole staff came down to see him in January. I never experienced that in coaching. Literally the whole staff came down. Pretty cool opportunity for him. Obviously he’s going to have big shoes to fill because the narrative will always be how well does he matchup compared to what his dad did. But I think he’s up for the challenge. He’s always been poised. And what’s really cool, his dad has never shown that he’s strongly influenced him to attend Michigan. He allowed him to choose his own path and that’s really cool.”