Liberty (Ariz.) football to face Corner Canyon in 2026

Arizona high school football is starting to become one of the top states out west in the sport and one of the premier teams out of the Grand Canyon State announced their 2026 schedule on Tuesday in the Liberty Lions.

Liberty is coming off another banner season as the Lions finished the 2025 season with a 10-2 record, highlighted by wins over Brophy College Preparatory and Pinnacle, respectively. Now the Lions look to build off of last season by making a serious run at the AIA’s Open Division state championship, but to do that they’ll have to challenge themselves and they did so with the 2026 slate of games they put together.

The game that sticks out the most on the schedule is that of a home date national powerhouse Corner Canyon (Utah), whom Liberty lost to last season, 45-14. This time around, the Lions will host the Chargers in the highly anticipated rematch between the two state powers.

The full Liberty 2026 football schedule can be seen below.

Aug. 28 — at Mesa

Sep. 4 — Corner Canyon

Sep. 11 — Highland

Sep. 18 — at Basha

Sep. 25 — at ALA Queen Creek

Oct. 2 — Mountain Ridge

Oct. 15 — Boulder Creek

Oct. 23 — Hamilton

Oct. 30 — at Sandra Day O’Connor

Nov. 6 — at Centennial

The Lions ended this past season ranked No. 2 according to the final 2025 Arizona High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Liberty High School

Liberty High School, located in Peoria, Arizona, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and future careers. Liberty’s athletic teams are competitive, often achieving success in state-level events. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

