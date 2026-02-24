Liberty (Ariz.) football to face Corner Canyon in 2026
Arizona high school football is starting to become one of the top states out west in the sport and one of the premier teams out of the Grand Canyon State announced their 2026 schedule on Tuesday in the Liberty Lions.
Liberty is coming off another banner season as the Lions finished the 2025 season with a 10-2 record, highlighted by wins over Brophy College Preparatory and Pinnacle, respectively. Now the Lions look to build off of last season by making a serious run at the AIA’s Open Division state championship, but to do that they’ll have to challenge themselves and they did so with the 2026 slate of games they put together.
The game that sticks out the most on the schedule is that of a home date national powerhouse Corner Canyon (Utah), whom Liberty lost to last season, 45-14. This time around, the Lions will host the Chargers in the highly anticipated rematch between the two state powers.
The full Liberty 2026 football schedule can be seen below.
Liberty Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 28 — at Mesa
Sep. 4 — Corner Canyon
Sep. 11 — Highland
Sep. 18 — at Basha
Sep. 25 — at ALA Queen Creek
Oct. 2 — Mountain Ridge
Oct. 15 — Boulder Creek
Oct. 23 — Hamilton
Oct. 30 — at Sandra Day O’Connor
Nov. 6 — at Centennial
Top 10
- 1Hot
CFB Transfer Portal
Biggest spenders, highest-paid
- 2New
Charles Bediako
Takes new legal step after setback
- 3Trending
Chandler Morris
QB takes NCAA to court
- 4
Mark Pope
Fined for officiating comments
- 5
CBB Transfer Portal
Roster moves started months ago
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The Lions ended this past season ranked No. 2 according to the final 2025 Arizona High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Liberty High School
Liberty High School, located in Peoria, Arizona, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and future careers. Liberty’s athletic teams are competitive, often achieving success in state-level events. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.
How to Follow Arizona High School Football
For Arizona high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Grand Canyon State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the country.