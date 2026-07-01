Live: Rivals Summer Signing Day

Rivals Summer Signing Day, presented by Autotrader, is here! Eight top prospects from across the country will announce their college commitments during a four-hour live special on the Rivals YouTube channel, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT.

10:22 a.m.: Here’s a look at the top 10 classes in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings before all of today’s commitments:

1. Texas A&M – 94.003

25 total commits

6 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 9 three-stars

2. Notre Dame – 92.732

21 total commits

3 five-stars | 14 four-stars | 4 three-stars

3. Miami – 92.387

20 total commits

3 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 5 three-stars

4. Oklahoma – 91.946

26 total commits

1 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 13 three-stars

5. Ohio State – 91.788

18 total commits

2 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 4 three-stars

6. Texas – 91.560

21 total commits

2 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 7 three-stars

7. Florida – 91.428

24 total commits

1 five-star | 15 four-stars | 8 three-stars

8. Texas Tech – 91.355

17 total commits

2 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 5 three-stars

9. Oregon – 91.154

21 total commits

1 five-star | 12 four-stars | 8 three-stars

10. USC – 90.714

14 total commits

2 five-star | 7 four-stars | 5 three-stars

For a full breakdown of the top 25 classes in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, click here.

10:03 a.m.: We are a little more than an hour away from the first announcement of the day, as four-star cornerback Brandon Sherrard is set to announce his commitment to LSU, Oklahoma or Texas.

The full schedule for today’s commitments can be found in our Announcement Guide.