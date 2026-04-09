Local defensive lineman Montana Toilolo commits to UCLA

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei three-star defensive lineman Montana Toilolo has committed to UCLA, he tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Bruins over Notre Dame, UCLA, Miami, Washington and more than a dozen other Power 4 programs. His decision came after two visits in succession to Westwood, where the program made him feel like a top priority in their 2027 class.

“The visit was over the top,” Toilolo told Rivals’ Adam Gorney on Wednesday. “They made me the priority and I felt the love from everyone in the building. My parents and I were greeted by coach Chesney and the whole support staff when we arrived which was cool. The message was simple, they want me here and need me to stay home. I can feel a different energy and vibe around the team.”

The 6-foot-2, 255-pounder visited Notre Dame late last month, and Miami had been surging in his recruitment as well. But the chance to stay home and make an impact for new coach Bob Chesney was too good to pass up.

Toilolo also has a strong relationship with position coach Legi Suiaunoa, another feather in the Bruins’ cap. He is now set for an official visit back to UCLA this summer as a commit.

He is the fifth commitment of the cycle for Chesney and Co. and the fourth from the Golden State. He joins Californians Mike Davis Jr., Jackson Hill and Michael Farinas, as well as New Mexico four-star linebacker Colton McKibben.

Toilolo is coming off a junior season where he notched 22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks along a loaded defensive line that also featured USC four-star signees Tomuhini Topui and Shaun Scott. The Rivals Industry Ranking — an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services — tabs him as the No. 524 prospect nationally and No. 59 defensive lineman.

He also ranks as the No. 44 recruit in California.