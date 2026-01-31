Local defensive lineman Sebastian Blue commits to Louisville

Louisville (Ky.) Trinity defensive lineman Sebastian Blue has committed to Louisville, he tells Rivals. He visited the Cardinals campus on Saturday for junior day.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Blue becomes commit No. 5 for head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff in the 2027 cycle, adding to a haul Rivals previously ranked No. 11 nationally.

Vince Marrow was the lead recruiter for Blue.

“Coach Brohm and Coach Marrow made it feel at home and a place I’ll be able to play ball,” Blue said. Rivals ranks him as the No. 42 defensive lineman in the land. “I grew up watching Louisville play my whole life and it’s a big deal for me to stay home and play ball for the team I’ve been supporting.”

Learning under defensive line coach Mark Ivey was also big for Blue choosing Louisville.

“Coach Ivey made it clear today that he wants guys that can play ball and make an affect right away,” Blue said. “I feel like I can do that. He’s a big culture guy and Coach Brohm is a Trinity guy.”

As a junior Blue had 39 tackles, nine sacks and seven more stops for loss.

“Sebastian is 6-3 285 pounds and plays with violent hands and has a non-stop motor,” his trainer Chris Vaughn from Aspirations said. “Smart, tough, physical football player that will project as an athletic three-tech that has been timed in the 4.8 range last summer.

Blue believes he can help Louisville go to another level.

“Coach Brohm has made it clear multiple times we’re real close to winning a National Championship and that’s why I picked it. I want to be part of a championship team.