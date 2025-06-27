Local LB Zay Hall commits to Alabama

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest three-star linebacker Zay Hall attended a camp at Alabama earlier this summer. He clearly caught the attention of the Crimson Tide’s staff, as the SEC program offered him on June 11.

Hall returned to Alabama’s campus days later for an official visit and the Crimson Tide made a big move for the 6-foot-2.5, 222-pound recruit. Less than a week after his official visit, Hall has committed to Kalen DeBoer and company.

“Alabama is a great program,” Hall told On3. “They offer everything. They have great football, great coaches and great academics. It is Alabama.”

Hall has visited the Crimson Tide around 10 times. He enjoyed his last trip to one of the top programs in college football and that played a role in his commitment.

“The overall visit was great,” said Hall. “I liked my time there a lot. The feeling was good there. I got to see new things, try new things and take in more information from the campus. That really showded me a lot more about Alabama.”

Hall loves his fit in the Alabama defense

On the official visit, Hall learned a lot about Alabama’s defensive scheme. He spent time with defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and linebackers coach Chuck Morrell.

“Their message to me was telling me how I fit in their scheme and they were seeing how I would fit and play in it,” Hall said. “They made me feel great. Their time with me showed me a lot about how they feel about me.”

Virginia Tech was Alabama’s top competition, but he chose the SEC over the ACC.

“The people and environment at Alabama put them on top. The overall place is great.”