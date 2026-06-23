Longhorns add a commitment from 2027 WR Kyron Brown: 'Texas is an elite program'

The offer from Texas at the beginning of June changed the course of Kyron Brown‘s recruitment.

Since working out for the staff, the Longhorns have been surging for the in-state wide receiver.

After officially visiting last weekend and evaluating his options, his commitment is in.

Brown declared for Texas on Tuesday, weeks after picking up an offer from position coach Chris Jackson and then soaking up his official visit to Austin.

The three-star WR from Amarillo (Texas) Palo Duro loves his fit within the program.

“Austin felt like home no matter what I did or where I went,” Brown told Rivals. “The players and coaches were really cool people who just want the best for themselves. That’s an environment I’m looking forward to surrounding myself with.”

“Being a Longhorn isn’t about the logo you wear; it’s about the grit and dedication, the determination to always be the best no matter who’s against you,” he continued. “They preach that and that’s excites me for the future.”

As a junior for Palo Duro last fall, Brown piled up 637 yards on 37 receptions with seven touchdowns. He averaged north of 17 yards per catch and another touchdown rushing.

“Texas is an elite program in the best college conference, so being able to be a part of that is really cool and a huge blessing,” Brown explained. “Texas shows real love and interest, and the vision is clear and sits right with me. Texas has been recruiting me heavily, calling every day, texts, and more.”