Longhorns add commitment from 4-star OT Brian Swanson: 'Texas is just different'

The Longhorns are picking up momentum on the recruiting trail and have added another priority target to the fold.

Coveted four-star offensive tackle Brian Swanson committed to Texas on Wednesday.

The Horns edged out SMU and Oklahoma for Swanson, a position-versatile offensive line prospect who helped Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff capture a state championship in December.

“I had a great time at Texas, getting more connected with the players and the coaches every time I go,” Swanson told Rivals.

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, position coach Kyle Flood, and ace recruiter Chris Gilbert have all had significant roles in trying to lead Swanson to the Forty Acres.

“Texas is just different,” Swanson said. “The relationship with the coaching staff was stronger. Felt like Texas wanted me and it’s not a recruiting game.”

“What made Texas feel like the right fit was the energy, culture, and vision of the program,” he continued. “Coach Sark, Coach Flood, Coach Gilbert, and the staff showed me how much they believe in me and how I fit into their plans.”