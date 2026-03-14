Louisville Football Recruiting: Cardinals in position to sign standout 2027 class

The last time that Louisville football signed a top-25 recruiting class — according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings — was the 2018 cycle.

That class featured the likes of cornerback Jairus Brents, linebacker Robert Hicks and LB Trenell Troutman. Nine recruiting cycles later, the Cardinals are eyeing one of their best hauls in some time.

Head coach Jeff Brohm, recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow and Co. have already taken advantage of a cycle that features a surplus of talent in Kentucky and Ohio. The 2027 class features seven commits early on and just one is not from either state.

The top-ranked commit in the mix is right down the road. Louisville Trinity four-star cornerback Allen Evans plays for one of the best high school football programs in the Bluegrass and he locked in with the Cardinals on Jan. 10 during the Navy All-American Bowl.

“I feel like Coach Brohm is a great coach,” Evans told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “He puts his guys in position to be successful. I feel like he knows a lot about college ball and getting guys to the next level and I feel he can help me accomplish my goal in the future of playing in the NFL.”

To date, Evans is one of four blue-chippers in the class. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph four-star athlete D’Angelo White headlines alongside Evans as the No. 8 athlete and No. 8 player in Ohio.

The class ranks No. 15 in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That’s good for No. 2 in the ACC. The full class to date can be seen below.

Louisville 2027 Commitments Breakdown

Wide Receiver

Four-star Chuck Alexander Jr., No. 370 NATL. (No. 49 WR)

Defensive Lineman

Three-star Sebastian Blue, No. 677 NATL. (No. 75 DL)

Three-star Cornelius Tims, No. 752 NATL. (No. 79 DL)

Linebacker

Three-star Josiah Pouncy, No. 574 NATL. (No. 45 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Allen Evans, No. 109 NATL. (No. 13 CB)

Safety

Four-star Jordan Haskins, No. 371 NATL. (No. 31 S)

Athlete

Four-star D’Angelo White, No. 238 NATL. (No. 8 ATH)