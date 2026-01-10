Louisville keeps prized 4-star DB Allen Evans home
Louisville landed a commitment from one of their top recruits in the 2027 class on Saturday as local standout Allen LA Evans announced his pledge to the program during NBC’s live broadcast of the Navy All-American Bowl.
The Louisville (Ky.) Trinity standout chose to play for head coach Jeff Brohm and his coaching staff over Alabama, Vanderbilt and several others.
“I think Louisville is the place for me,” Evans said. “It’s the best fit for me in terms of my development and where I feel the most comfortable and where I can grow.”
Ranked by the Rivals Industry as the No. 2 recruit in the state, No. 10 cornerback in the country and No. 90 prospect overall, Evans was recruited by future position coach Steve Ellis. The idea of playing for Brohm was also a major factor.
“I feel like Coach Brohm is a great coach,” Evans said. “He puts his guys in position to be successful. I feel like he knows a lot about college ball and getting guys to the next level and I feel he can help me accomplish my goal in the future of playing in the NFL.”
Other offers Evans strongly considered included Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Oklahoma, Missouri and Michigan.