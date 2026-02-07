Louisville lands a commitment from a top-of-the-board DL target Cornelius Tims

Fort Myers (Fla.) South Fort Myers defensive lineman Cornelius Tims has committed to Louisville.

The Cardinals were first to extend a scholarship back in May and now he chooses to play for head coach Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals over an offer list that included USF, UCF, Kansas, West Virginia and Boston College.

“Louisville has been a dream school for me,” Sims told Rivals. “ Ever since my freshman year, I have old pictures of me dreaming of getting an offer from Louisville. It was everything.

“It felt like home when I visited there last spring, everything was there for me.”

Mark Ivey was the lead recruiter for Louisville.

“Me and Coach Ivey built a good relationship,” Tims said. “They built a trust with me. It’s like a bond that can’t be broken.”

As a junior the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Sims had 74 tackles, 11 stops for loss and six sacks. He recovered two fumbles and forced one. He was one of the most coveted players for Louisville in this 2027 class.

“I think we’re going to go all the way,” Tims said of Louisville’s potential. “They’re going to get a dog out of me. I can’t wait to be developed.

“Louisville is my home.”

Tims said he’ll be back on the Cardinals campus in the spring with several of his teammates. He adds to a class Rivals ranks No. 11 nationally early in the 2027 cycle.